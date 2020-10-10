Exane Derivatives Sells 2,090 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baozun were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $1,648,000. Linden Advisors LP increased its stake in Baozun by 34.7% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 279,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 14.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,823,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 228,897 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Baozun in the second quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baozun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Shares of BZUN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

