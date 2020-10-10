Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys Shares of 3,210 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

EFA stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

