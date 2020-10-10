Exane Derivatives Acquires 601 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 31.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

CONE opened at $80.13 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

