First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,996 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.43 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

