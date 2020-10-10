Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

SE stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.