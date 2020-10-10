Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $578,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 123,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Southern by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

