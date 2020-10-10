Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,526 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 252.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

