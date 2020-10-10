Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,596 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Western Union were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 19,924,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,760,000 after buying an additional 191,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 111.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,472 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 9.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,282,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,503,000 after acquiring an additional 274,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.