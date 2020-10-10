Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 510 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $626,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.