First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,138 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 488,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

