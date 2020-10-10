Patten & Patten Inc. TN Makes New Investment in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

