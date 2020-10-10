Exane Derivatives Sells 16,607 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

