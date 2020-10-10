Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.