1,854 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock worth $25,289,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

