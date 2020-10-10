Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $240,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,588,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,032,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,620,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,445,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.