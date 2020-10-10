Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Plug Power by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 481,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,854,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,512 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,345 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

