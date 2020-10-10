First Hawaiian Bank Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,817,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Open Text by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,182,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,704,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Veritas Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.71. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

