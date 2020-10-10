Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

