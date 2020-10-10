Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $18.93 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

