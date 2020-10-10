Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,403 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

RTX stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

