Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 126,517 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,517 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.38% of City Office REIT worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 26.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.18. City Office REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

