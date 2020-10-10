Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,273 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.43% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

KE stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.16 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

