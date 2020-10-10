NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in NVE were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVE by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 462,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its position in NVE by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 29,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $49.97 on Friday. NVE Corp has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.