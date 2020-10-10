Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,428 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.61% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBI. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,490.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640 in the last ninety days. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.