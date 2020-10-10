Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Stake Decreased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 206,739 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.75% of Cato worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cato by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cato by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cato by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cato by 157.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 267,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE CATO opened at $7.74 on Friday. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

