Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Holdings in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,747 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.02% of Western New England Bancorp worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.26. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

