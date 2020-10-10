Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Holdings Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314,700 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.83% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 356,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch bought 292,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMBC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.65. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.