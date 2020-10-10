Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Centene by 57.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 42.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 74.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 941,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,913,000 after acquiring an additional 277,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

