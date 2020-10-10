Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Copart by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $115.21 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

