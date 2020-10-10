Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 23,258 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,258 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.73% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 51.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 53.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter worth $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 15.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 14.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NATH stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.