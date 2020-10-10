Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Position Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,567 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.31% of Re/Max worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Re/Max during the second quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. AXA boosted its stake in Re/Max by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Re/Max by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Re/Max by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Re/Max by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $653.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Re/Max had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

