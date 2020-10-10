Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,199 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. National Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.