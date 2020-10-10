Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 49,287 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,287 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.99% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

