Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,477 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE GTN opened at $13.59 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

