Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stake Decreased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,935 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director Karen Musson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,783.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

