Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,484,206.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

