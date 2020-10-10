Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 11,022 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,427.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,219,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

XRAY stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

