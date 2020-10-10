Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 60,279 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,279 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

