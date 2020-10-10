AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.21% of AZZ worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $10,856,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $7,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 156,497 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $4,747,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 123,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $957.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.41). AZZ had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $169,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,240.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,438.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

