Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.36% of Hawkins worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. BWS Financial upped their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

