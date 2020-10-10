Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,951 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.55% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCBC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 29.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 41.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at $353,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

FCBC opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $346.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

