Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

