Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

