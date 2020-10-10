Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,736 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 97,888 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.33% of Hanger worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 294,534 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million.

HNGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

