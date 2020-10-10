Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,175 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.23% of istar worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in istar by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,899,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,596,000 after buying an additional 1,281,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in istar by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 272,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in istar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 262,721 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 3,168.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 928,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of istar by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,848 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered istar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts predict that istar Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

