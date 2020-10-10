Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,869 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 474,678 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $427.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

