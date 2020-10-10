Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 17,225 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

