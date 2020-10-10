Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases Shares of 169,491 Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.77% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 60.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of LAZY opened at $13.78 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.