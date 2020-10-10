Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,301 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.50% of Vectrus worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 149,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Vectrus by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vectrus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.28 million. Analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

