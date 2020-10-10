Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,650 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the second quarter worth about $12,029,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 10.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after purchasing an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Software by 2,177.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 222,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in American Software by 80.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 0.49. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

